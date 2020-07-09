Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $33.17 on Thursday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

