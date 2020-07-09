Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $33.17 on Thursday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Dividend History for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit