VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

