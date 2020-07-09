VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ CID opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $34.41.

