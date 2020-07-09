VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 10th

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
