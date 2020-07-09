VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 10th

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th.

CSA stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd alerts:

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.