Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Update

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 142,700 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. Vince has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $27.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 3.00%. Analysts predict that Vince will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. TheStreet raised Vince from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vince from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vince by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vince by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

