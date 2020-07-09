Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.84

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.84 and traded as high as $26.40. Vivendi shares last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

About Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

