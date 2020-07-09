VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.68. VIVUS shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 39,792 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.84.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VIVUS, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS)

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

