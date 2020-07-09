Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Waddell & Reed Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 183.0% per year over the last three years. Waddell & Reed Financial has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.0%.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.52. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.33.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

