Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.3% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.27. The company had a trading volume of 439,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.39. The stock has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

