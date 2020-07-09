Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $116.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,027,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,757. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.