WandX Trading Up 11.2% This Week (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. WandX has a total market capitalization of $169,797.77 and $380.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WandX has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One WandX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WandX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.58 or 0.04914673 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002786 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053934 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002048 BTC.

WandX Token Profile

WandX (WAND) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.