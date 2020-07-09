Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $372.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WSBF. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

