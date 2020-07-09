Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,886 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,350,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.54.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

