X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the period. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYLB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.01. 1,010,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.