Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to Announce -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to report ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Sabre reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 429.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra lowered their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

In related news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 137.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Sabre stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

