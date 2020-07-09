Zacks: Analysts Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report $28.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.10 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $28.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $111.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.65 billion to $113.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $112.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $108.80 billion to $115.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.38. 18,475,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,685,240. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after buying an additional 1,029,205 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.