Zacks: Analysts Expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.49. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

NAVI traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 121,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,050. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In related news, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Navient by 437.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 197,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 160,882 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 5.5% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 421,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

