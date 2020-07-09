Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

AMRS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 71,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

In other news, Director Frank Kung bought 3,689,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,067,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,796. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,620,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,890,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 525,606 shares during the last quarter. KPCB XII Associates LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amyris by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 234,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

