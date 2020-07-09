Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $192.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NYSE:CIR traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $23.21. 4,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,087. The stock has a market cap of $485.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit