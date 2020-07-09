Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post $1.40 EPS

Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.38. 18,475,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,685,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 68,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.