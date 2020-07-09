Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE TNET traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $58.70. 12,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,181. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,500 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $194,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,796.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,892 shares of company stock worth $8,292,343. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

