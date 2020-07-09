Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $113,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,608. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of CarMax by 658.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

KMX traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 63,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

