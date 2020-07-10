$0.43 EPS Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.29. Brunswick reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

BC traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 585,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,494. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -257.08 and a beta of 2.13. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $43,581,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 564,913 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $29,858,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $15,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.