$0.53 EPS Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $65.30. 449,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.67. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

