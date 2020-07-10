-$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.38). Cheesecake Factory reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 230.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 41,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,241. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $975.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $45.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 45.11%. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.