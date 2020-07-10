$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $6.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after buying an additional 586,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,545,000 after acquiring an additional 123,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,588,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,321,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,672,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after buying an additional 154,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.27. 27,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,964. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

