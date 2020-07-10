14,000 Shares in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Westrock by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,738,000 after acquiring an additional 98,892 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter worth $72,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Westrock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 747,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,196. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.