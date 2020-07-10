1,500 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Acquired by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 15,314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. 179,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,053. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $137.44.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.