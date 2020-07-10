$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $15.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.05 billion to $19.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.06. 6,952,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,889,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,896,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,205,000 after buying an additional 2,714,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,989,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after buying an additional 540,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 142,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after buying an additional 1,841,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

