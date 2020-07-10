2,735 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.71. 4,088,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,432,160. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

