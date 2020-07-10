31,022 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $41,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 953,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

