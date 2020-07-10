31,022 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $41,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 953,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

