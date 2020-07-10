600 Group (LON:SIXH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.81

600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $8.70. 600 Group shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 31,441 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.76. The company has a market cap of $11.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.50.

600 Group Company Profile (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

