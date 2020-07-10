6,175 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 179,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,760. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

