793 Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,935. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $83.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34.

