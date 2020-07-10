90,000 Shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.19% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 224.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryant R. Riley purchased 42,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,523.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.28. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $0.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

