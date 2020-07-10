AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.67. 153,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,751. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a market cap of $146.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.