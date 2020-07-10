Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases Shares of 1,520 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $138.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

