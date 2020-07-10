Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 145 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,613,000 after purchasing an additional 440,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.47. 7,955,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,656,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.31. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

