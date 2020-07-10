Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 4,279 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

HD stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,621. The firm has a market cap of $267.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $259.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

