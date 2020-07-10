Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 65,100 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 6,692,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,822,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

