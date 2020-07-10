AceD (ACED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $174.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $10,973.14 and approximately $174.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000428 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 124.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,888,002 coins and its circulating supply is 11,887,802 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.