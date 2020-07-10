Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $300.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APD. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

APD stock opened at $271.78 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $276.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.94.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

