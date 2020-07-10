Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $166.60

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $166.60 and traded as low as $164.00. Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at $169.00, with a volume of 16,737 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.54. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 54.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

About Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

