Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,543.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,523.89. 783,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,165. The company has a market capitalization of $1,026.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,432.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,358.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

