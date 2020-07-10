AlphaValue Upgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Buy

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.
Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.23. 566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,099. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.36. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.