AlphaValue Upgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Buy

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.23. 566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,099. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.36. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,951.2% in the second quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Diageo by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit