Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,680.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,066,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $6,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $6.75 on Friday, reaching $3,189.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,792. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,622.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2,181.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,587.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,193.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.