American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,854 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 50,305 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $11.73. 3,178,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,098,296. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.16 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

