Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 119%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Benchmark raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE:PAG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $2,089,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit