Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 119%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Benchmark raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE:PAG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $2,089,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

