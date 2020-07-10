Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $974.58 Million

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce $974.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $962.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $995.20 million. AMETEK posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.90. 807,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,887. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

